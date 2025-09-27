Hybrid rye’s positive future in cereal rotations

While rye has been grown as a wholecrop option across the island of Ireland for some time, ongoing trial work at Teagasc Oakpark in Co Carlow is pointing to the cereal’s potential for grain production, writes Richard Halleron.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cereal can be put to a number of uses, chief among them being: whiskey production, flour production and its inclusion in mongastric and ruminant feeds.

“Rye’s suitability for inclusion in pig diets has already been well proven,” confirmed Teagasc’s Ritchie Hackett.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Last year just under 500ha of the crop were grown in Ireland last year.

Cute pig : Hybrid rye can be successfully included within pig rations.

“However, this figure is like to increase substantially in 2021.

Hackett spoke at a recent Teagasc Crops Forum event, confirming that from an agronomic perspective rye offers a number of advantages.

“It is a very high yielding cereal crop, relative to wheat and barley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ritchie Hackett again: “It is also very resistant to Take All. This makes it a very attractive option with a cereal rotation.

Hybrid rye

“Rye is also an extremely strong rooting crop, which makes it very drought resistant.”

The ongoing Teagasc trials are also confirming that rye produces very high yields of straw.

“This is because the cereal is so much taller than either wheat or barley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Straw yields of between an extra one and two 4x4 bales can be expected, relative to wheat and barley,” said Hackett.

“But the additional height of the crop can also be perceived to be a weakness.

“It is very prone to bending, as opposed to lodging.

“Preventing this from happening will require a combination of precise nitrogen application and the very controlled use of growth regulators.

Hackett emphasised the difference between a crop bending and one that lodges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He explained: “In the case of rye, crops will always try to come back up to the vertical.

“As a result, it should always be possible to harvest crops with minimal amounts of grain loss.

“From an overall crop management perspective, rye crops will be ready for harvest after winter barley but before winter wheat.

“This will allow growers to spread the time of their harvesting operations and the field work required during the growing season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hackett concluded: “Rye has tremendous potential as a grain crop with Irish cereal rotations.

“More work needs to be done in securing additional markets for the grain.

“Ongoing trials at Teagasc Oakpark will help identify the agronomy required to maximise crop yields under Irish conditions.”

Building on the potential that now exists

The last decade has seen the area dedicated to the production of winter rye increase at an exponential rate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This has been driven by a combination of factors: the completion of comprehensive research trials by Teagasc and the commitment of the commercial seed sector to champion the crop.

“But we have reached a bit of a hiatus, where rye is concerned” confirmed Seedtech technical director: Tim O’Donovan.

“Last season approximately 3,700 ha of rye crops were sown out in Ireland.

“Ten years earlier, the equivalent figure was 200ha.”

He continued: “Rye offers many agronomic advantages to tillage farmers: it is virtually resistant to Take All while it can deliver high yields of both grain and straw on land that is marginal for both wheat and barley.

“But there is a key constraint within all of this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We need to see a bigger buy-in to rye from animal feed merchants and the compound animal feed sector.

“If this can be achieved, the scope to drive the production of rye is significant.

“One of the key advantages the crop offers, is that of allowing tillage farmers to drill a winter cereal during the second half of September.”

Hybrid rye growing guide

Hybrid rye has a wide sowing window from mid-September through to late autumn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is a particularly good crop for later sowing as it has a strong tillering capacity, with vigorous early spring growth.

Seed rates should be based on time of drilling, along with seedbed, soil and moisture conditions; the below seed rates are a guide only.

Seed is sold in unit packs of 12 million viable seeds per bag (approximately 0.5T).

Sowing early at 200 seeds/m² equates to 2 million seeds/ha meaning a bag sows 6ha.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

October sowing at 240 seeds/m² uses 2.4million seeds/ha meaning a bag sows 5ha and late sowing at 260 seeds/m² uses 2.6 million seeds/ha so one bag sows around 4.5ha.

Hybrid rye is an excellent crop for drought-prone or lighter soils, as the crop has a deep root system and is a good scavenger for nutrients and water.

Modern hybrid varieties are shorter and stiffer than older conventional varieties and therefore, with an appropriate PGR programme, are suitable for a far wider range of soil types.

Hybrid rye suffers less from eyespot than wheat.

It is also useful in the control of blackgrass because, with much greater height than wheat, far fewer blackgrass seeds are produced (viability is very low).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Furthermore, an early July whole crop harvest means the majority of blackgrass seeds will not have shed.

Hybrid rye is a crop with good foliar disease resistance with the exception of brown rust.

The vigorous crop growth gives excellent competition for weeds, resulting in much-reduced herbicide use.

Nitrogen levels will be approximately 150 kg/ha in addition to P and K, a single PGR application on lighter soils and usually a maximum of a single fungicide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For heavier land, a robust PGR programme is more appropriate, together with a 2nd or 3rd fungicide in situations of high disease pressure.

Rye for Biogas Production

Hybrid rye is an excellent crop to balance other high production substrates, such as beet or maize in the production of biogas in AD plants.

The addition of hybrid rye to beet or maize provides a different nutrient source for the bacteria in the digester.

This has a two-pronged synergistic effect; the hybrid rye increases methane yield due to a better balance of trace elements and a reduction in retention time in the digester.

The usual ratio is 25% rye to 75% maize.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hybrid rye is also an excellent alternative to maize where the geography or soil types are not suitable for maize production. In such situations, hybrid rye and beet would make a good combination.

Hybrid rye gives higher DM yields than triticale or wheat particularly on poor soils or in colder conditions.

Hybrid rye in pig feeds

In Denmark, Germany, Russia, Poland and Spain, rye is already rapidly becoming an established component of pig rations.

Pig production is one of the main users of Irish cereals and the pig manure resulting from this feed can be an important nutrient source for arable crops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Teagasc, opportunities for greater co- operation between the two sectors can lead to a stronger bio-circular economy, with resultant economic benefits for both parties.

One of these ‘potential opportunities’ is to increase the amount of rye being grown and used in Irish pig diets.

Winter rye has a number of advantages for a tillage farmer as it gives growers the option of lengthening the rotation before returning to a break crop.

Rye can produce high yields in a first cereal slot and also fits well into the second cereal slot to give a higher yield than winter barley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In this rotational position farmers can take advantage of rye’s take-all tolerance.

Production costs of winter rye are comparable to those of winter barley but output is higher due to higher grain and straw yields.

Recent research on using rye in pig finisher diets in Ireland carried out by Teagasc concluded that growth rates were excellent and that rye can be considered a safe ingredient for use in finisher pig diets.

Based on the chemical analysis, the forecast value of rye in the diet is 94% of the value of wheat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The recent Teagasc Crops Forum was marked by a number of presentations looking at the potential role of rye as a cereal source in pig rations.

Michael McKeon, Teagasc pig and poultry specialist, shared results from Teagasc Moorepark pig feeding trials.

He said: “With home milling accounting for half of the pig industry, rye offers real potential.

“A diet inclusion rate of up to 60% gave excellent performance and can be considered comparable to barley.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Professor John O’Doherty, UCD, discussed the benefits of acid-treated grains in pig diets, reporting improvements in growth performance, carcass traits, and gut health.

Teagasc Crops Specialist Ciaran Collins presented strategies for integrating rye into crop rotations.

He noted the potential to increase rotation gross margins compared to barley but cautioned that planning is essential to manage rye volunteers effectively.

Poultry rations

Where poultry rations are concerned, hybrid rye is ideal for extending laying duration, shell quality and welfare, and can help the industry lower its carbon footprint

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rye also fits perfectly for units looking to extend laying duration up to, or beyond 80 weeks

By adding a recommended enzyme to the feed, the viscosity of diets containing 5, 10 and up to 25% rye can be optimised.

Rye can be fed as coarse meal, or in broken form to poultry. It is high in dietary fibre which promotes gizzard health

Specifically, litter dry matter percentages are raised using broken rye, versus intact rye kernels, compared to a wheat-based diet

Rye can also boost laying intensity and egg weight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This has been demonstrated in feeding trials using upto 20% rye compared to a wheat-based diet.

The inclusion of rye in poultry diets will help to optimise feed costs.

The grain is a low input high output cereal, requiring less nitrogen and pesticides, and offers a lower production cost

Moreover the high levels of straw provision available from rye crops act as a novel stimuli, thereby increasing animal welfare levels

In conclusion

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hybrid rye is a cereal crop with a significant potential for the future in Northern Ireland.

It grows well and fully complements all arable rotations.

Specifically, it delivers nitrogen and agrochemical savings without compromising yields.

These are key criteria linked to the sustainabilirty of all arable enterprises.

In the short term the main route to market for growers will be courtesy of farm to farm sales.

Pig businesses with home milling facilities are the obvious way forward in this regard.