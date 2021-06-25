Matt Hancock accused of having extra-marital affair with aide Gina Coladangelo

Matt Hancock seen leaving No 10 with Gina Coladangelo in May (Photo: Getty)

Matt Hancock has been accused of cheating on his wife with Gina Coladangelo, a close friend and lobbyist who is an adviser to his department.

The Sun reported that the health secretary was allegedly caught on camera kissing Ms Coladangelo.

The newspaper published photographs of what it called a “steamy clinch”.

“Mr. Hancock is seen checking the corridor is clear before closing the door and then leaning on it to ensure he cannot be disturbed,” the report states. “Ms Coladangelo then walks towards him and the pair begin their passionate embrace.”

At-a-glance: 5 key points

The Sun published what it said were security camera pictures taken on 6 May of the kiss, but the pair have been seen together on other occasions, it claimed.

The newspaper reports that the image was from just after 3pm on 6 May - as the local elections were taking place.

Mr Hancock, 42, has been married for 15 years to wife Martha, and the pair have three children. Ms Coladangelo, 43, is also married with three children.

Gina Coladangelo became a non-executive director at the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) last year.

Matt Hancock was already under pressure following explosive criticism from Dominic Cummings last month.

Who is Gina Coladangelo?

Ms Coladangelo was a director at lobbying firm Luther Pendragon, which promises clients help to “navigate and influence complex legislation”.

Last year it emerged she was handed a role as non-executive director at the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC), earning at least £15,000 a year and having scrutiny over its running.

There was no public record of the appointment.

Her husband is the founder of the fashion and homeware shop Oliver Bonas, where she is also communications director.

The DHSC was not immediately available to comment on the report.

“He has no comment on personal matters. No rules have been broken,” a friend of Hancock told the Sun in response to the story.

Mr Hancock came in for criticism when his appointment of Ms Coladangelo was revealed by the Sunday Times around eight months after she joined the government.

She was taken on first as an unpaid adviser, then later as a non-executive director earning at least £15,000.

The pair were reported to have met at Oxford University and remained close friends.