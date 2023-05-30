Phillip Schofield has been dropped as ambassador for the Prince’s Trust in the wake of his This Morning scandal . The disgraced TV presenter cut ties with ITV after it was revealed he had an affair with a much younger male employee .

And now The Prince’s Trust has confirmed it will no longer be working with the 61-year-old. A spokesperson said: “In light of Phillip’s recent admissions, we have agreed with him that it is no longer appropriate to work together.”

It was revealed that Phillip had been dropped by his agent last weekend after the affair with the male ITV employee, which was not illegal, was exposed. His exit from This Morning was previously confirmed after weeks of speculation about his future along with a feud with co-star Holly Willoughby .

It comes after Phillip’s brother Timothy Schofield was jailed for 12 years after sexually abusing a boy. Just days later, Phillip admitted his “consensual on-off relationship” with the younger colleague.

ITV has claimed that nobody employed on This Morning knew of the affair and that Schofield “lied” to his colleagues. Phillip was previously listed as an ambassador for the Prince’s Trust, which was founded by King Charles III in 1976 to help disadvantaged people under 30 in the UK.

Phillip Schofield speaks to Prince Charles, now King Charles III, at The Prince’s Trust Awards at The London Palladium on March 6, 2018.

The charity has many celebrity partners and goodwill ambassadors including Fearne Cotton and Christine Lampard. However, Phillip’s name no longer appears on the website.