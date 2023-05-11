Are your children legally compliant if driving a tractor on the farm?

It is vital that farming families are aware of the rules and legislation regarding vehicle licensing for young teenagers.

By law, children aged between 13 and 15 years who want to drive a tractor for agricultural purposes on private land in Northern Ireland must successfully complete a Lantra Awards certified course. This is enforced by the Agriculture (Safety of Children and Young Person’s) Regulation (Northern Ireland) 2006 and Approved Code of Practice (ACoP), both of which address risks to young people from agricultural activities. In particular, they address the risks arising from agricultural machinery and hazards found in and around the farmyard.

Nobody under the age of 16 years is permitted to drive a vehicle on the road.

Is your young person driving legally?

However, between the ages of 13 and 15, a young person can legally drive a tractor during agricultural, horticultural or forestry field operations. Tractors must be fitted with an enclosed, approved safety cab.

Lantra offers the Tractor Driving for 13-15 Year Olds – a training course taught by experienced Instructors who will guide the learner through the training and assessment process.

Course sessions include health and safety legislation, controls, pre-start checks, operation of the tractor, manoeuvring, mounted implements and trailed machines.

Supporting the HSENI’s Farm Safety Partnership ‘Stop and Think SAFE’ campaign, Lantra aim to raise awareness of safety standards to encourage behavioural change in industry.

People often believe that children who grow up on farms understand farm risks, but most children who are injured or die in agricultural accidents are family members.

Simple basic precautions and ensuring competency can make a difference in reducing accidents on the farm.

