A number of roads across Northern Ireland remain impassable this morning, Monday 22nd January, as a result of overnight extreme weather conditions.

Chief Superintendent Davy Beck said: “There is also a continued risk of significant debris on the road network as wind speeds remain high throughout Monday.

“In light of this we are urging road users to exercise extreme caution and be prepared for obstructions.

“If you must travel, please bear the prevailing conditions in mind and also be advised of longer travel times for journeys.

“You can also visit trafficwatchni.com/twni/index for the latest updates on the local road network close to you.

“Consider the potential risks before you leave for your destination. Do not place yourself or others in unnecessary danger.”

Chief Superintendent Beck continued: “We would also ask property owners to check for storm damage and ensure any such damage is secured, only when it safe to do so.

“A multi-agency response continues to deal with the aftermath and recovery from Storm Isha and we thank the public for their continued patience and understanding.

“Between 3.30pm on Sunday, 21st January and 2am on Monday, 22nd January, officers dealt with over 1,300 calls from the public, approximately 600 of these related to the storm.

“We remind the public to report non-emergencies online or by 101. You can do this online at https://www.psni.police.uk/report or via 101 and only use 999 in the case of an emergency.”

Some Affected roads

Road users are advised the Seacoast Road, Limavady is currently closed to traffic due to fallen trees in the area causing an obstruction this morning.

Please seek an alternative route for your journey at this time and avoid the area.

Road users are advised to avoid the area of Moneymore Road, Magherafelt from its junction with Ballymohan road, and Dunronan Road due to damage caused to a building in the area as a result of extreme weather conditions.