If your flight or ferry service was cancelled due to Storm Isha, it is the airline or ferry company’s responsibility to keep you up to date about any changes to your travel arrangements.

Richard Williams, Head of Transport at the Consumer Council said: “Many flights and ferries into and out of Northern Ireland were cancelled on 21 January and this is likely to have an impact on 22 January too.

“If your flight is cancelled, the airline must provide you with the option of a full cash refund payable within seven days or an alternative flight. If you choose to wait for the next available flight you are entitled to overnight accommodation if it is needed. You are not entitled to compensation if the flight is cancelled because of extraordinary circumstances which includes severe weather. You can find out detailed information about what you are entitled to if your flight is cancelled on the Consumer Council website: https://www.consumercouncil.org.uk/consumers/rights-and-advice/travel/air-travel

“If your ferry was cancelled you should be offered a choice between an alternative sailing at the earliest opportunity or a full refund which must be paid within seven days. If the cancellation or delay is caused by severe weather which could endanger safety, the ferry company is not required to provide overnight accommodation. More information is available at: https://www.consumercouncil.org.uk/consumers/help-consumers/travel-and-transport/ferry-travel

