What are your rights if your flight or ferry has been cancelled due to Storm Isha?
and live on Freeview channel 276
Richard Williams, Head of Transport at the Consumer Council said: “Many flights and ferries into and out of Northern Ireland were cancelled on 21 January and this is likely to have an impact on 22 January too.
“If your flight is cancelled, the airline must provide you with the option of a full cash refund payable within seven days or an alternative flight. If you choose to wait for the next available flight you are entitled to overnight accommodation if it is needed. You are not entitled to compensation if the flight is cancelled because of extraordinary circumstances which includes severe weather. You can find out detailed information about what you are entitled to if your flight is cancelled on the Consumer Council website: https://www.consumercouncil.org.uk/consumers/rights-and-advice/travel/air-travel
Advertisement
Advertisement
“If your ferry was cancelled you should be offered a choice between an alternative sailing at the earliest opportunity or a full refund which must be paid within seven days. If the cancellation or delay is caused by severe weather which could endanger safety, the ferry company is not required to provide overnight accommodation. More information is available at: https://www.consumercouncil.org.uk/consumers/help-consumers/travel-and-transport/ferry-travel
“In addition to providing information on your consumer rights, the Consumer Council has a complaints investigation service which can help you if you’re having trouble receiving the compensation you are entitled to. You must contact your airline first and allow them time to try and fix the issue, but if the issue goes unresolved, we may be able to help. You can contact us by phone on 0800 121 6022, by using our online complaints form: https://www.consumercouncil.org.uk/complaints/submit-complaint”