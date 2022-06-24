757-acre Scottish island farm could be yours for over £1.7M - Flock of 200 pure bred ewes available in addition

The Isle of Vaila lies in the west of the Shetland Islands archipelago, the northernmost part of the United Kingdom, comprising 100 scattered islands.

Vaila was the first farm in Shetland to gain organic status in 1994, and the island currently carries 200 pure bred Shetland ewes, with the flock available in addition.

There are around 142 acres of grazing land surrounding the hall and farm steading to the north, and 581 acres of heathland to the south of the island.

Vaila is separated from mainland Shetland by the Vaila Sound, just a short 10-minute boat journey from the island’s private shore base into a sheltered bay with a pier.

With a coastline of approximately 6.5 miles, Vaila encompasses rugged cliffs, rocky outcrops, caves and pebble beaches.

To the north and east, Vaila overlooks the northern and central part of the Shetland mainland towards Muckle Roe and Lerwick.

On a clear day, there are uninterrupted views to the Fair Isle to the south and to the Isle of Foula to the west.

This striking location, once home to Norwegian Viking chiefs, is the unlikely setting for a magnificent 17th Century mansion house.

Vaila Hall was developed from a laird’s house into a grand summer residence in the late 19th Century and, by the early 20th Century, lavish house parties were being held there, with as many as 30 people listed as employed on the island in 1901.

The current owners bought the island in 1993 and, since then, the house has undergone an extensive and sympathetic restoration to provide a well-appointed and comfortable home.

Highlights include a baronial great hall with massive stone fireplace, full height stained glass windows and a minstrels’ gallery, and a concealed entrance into the functional kitchen.

Another imposing fireplace sits within the morning room, and adjoining this is a conservatory which enjoys fine views across the croquet lawn towards the 18th Century watch tower that is included in the sale.

A study, rich in character, is located in the Bell Tower with fine views over Vaila Sound.

There are four bedrooms on the first floor, all with wonderful views, and the principal bedroom suite has a secret passage through to the tower bedroom which boasts panoramic views over the sea through its four windows.

There are two further bedrooms and a bathroom on the second floor.

There is a series of three walled gardens featuring Shetland flora, along with two former kitchen gardens and a tree-filled further walled garden near one of the two island piers.

Also on Vaila is the three bedroom arts and crafts farmhouse, built in 1894, which has a byre known as The Whale House where the skeleton of a 42ft whale lies after it became beached on the island in 2000.

Finally there is a pretty two-bedroom cottage, which sits behind Vaila Hall and works well either for overflow accommodation or as staff quarters.

A contemporary shore based building sits on mainland Shetland (just a 10-minute boat ride away) and includes a bedroom, kitchen and washing facilities and excellent storage facilities.

For Savills, Luke French, commented: “At the meeting point of the North Sea and the Atlantic Ocean, this is a wild and beautiful part of the world.

“The juxtaposition of the dramatic, elemental land and seascape with the exquisite craftsmanship of historic Vaila Hall makes for a quite extraordinary property.

“A rare prize indeed for the next owner but also one which benefits from practical forethought by the sellers with the shore base building providing ease of access and the farming enterprise, farmhouse and cottage creating a variety of opportunities.”

