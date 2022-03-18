Beautiful Bo, Skye and Penny are in need of loving new homes - Can you help?

Bo and Skye are both seven-year-old English Springer Spaniels.

Bo (male) and Skye (female) are beautiful springer spaniels who are the best of friends.

They are typical of the breed - friendly, lively and fun.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bo and Skye

They enjoy adventures; being with each other and the company of other dogs.

As Bo and Skye have lived together most of their lives, Dogs Trust would love to see them rehomed together.

They could live in a home with teenage children and could potentially share their home with another dog, but not cats or small animals.

A secure garden would be ideal where this energetic pair can play.

Penny

Next is Penny, a Border Collie cross who is between two and five years old.

Penny is a gorgeous girl who gave birth to a litter of puppies in the care of Dogs Trust Ballymena.

All of her pups have been rehomed, so now it’s time for Penny to find her forever home.

She is a lively, bright dog, who enjoys walks and exercise.

Penny

We don’t know much about her past, however, she can be wary of strangers and takes time to get to know new people, especially men.

Penny is searching for a patient, loving new owner.

She particularly needs help with building her confidence and vet handling.

She isn’t keen on being left alone, so requires someone who is around the home for most of the day and who has previous experience of the breed.

She can have doggy friends, but is looking to be the only pet in her new home.

Penny could live with older teenage children.