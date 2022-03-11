Pippa and Cleo are searching for new homes - Can you help?

First up is Pippa, who is between two and five years of age.

Lovely Pippa is a Border Collie/Terrier cross and is a very pretty girl indeed.

She is energetic and especially loves playing with a ball.

Pippa

Play fetch with Pippa, and you will witness her constantly wagging tail.

She also loves her food, so training sessions with tasty treats are very productive.

Once she gets to know you, she enjoys a snuggle.

She can be worried around new people, and isn’t too keen when dogs approach, so quiet walking areas will ensure you have a happy Pippa.

Cleo

She requires an adult only home, preferably with experienced dog owners who can continue her training.

Multiple meets will be required at Ballymena Rehoming Centre before Pippa goes to her forever home.

Next is 13-year-old Cleo who is also a Border Collie/Terrier cross, just like Pippa!

Cleo is a sweet OAP – Older Age Pooch – who is currently enjoying life in a foster home.

She loves going on walks and exploring new places where there are new smells.

One of her party tricks is hiding her chews in her bed.

She also likes to play with her toys and have an afternoon snooze.

When out walking, Cleo can be worried by traffic and bicycles, so walks away from busy roads are perfect for this lovely lady.

She is also a little nervous when travelling in the car.

Cleo is looking for a home with someone around for most of the day, as she really enjoys company.

Cleo could live in a home with children of secondary school age and older, and could potentially live with another doggy companion.

But, equally, she would happily be the only dog in her forever home, where she can be the centre of attention.