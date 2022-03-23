Clarkson’s Farm favourite Kaleb Cooper makes ‘big announcement’

Published by Quercus, The World According to Kaleb is due for release on 13 October and is available now to pre-order on Amazon.

Taking to Instagram, Kaleb, who has been busy filming for Clarkson’s Farm season two, shared the “big announcement” with his followers.

It was a busy day for the star of the hit Amazon Prime show, as he was also celebrating son Oscar’s first birthday.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“As you all know, I’m not a big reader – the only book I’ve ever read is Jeremy Clarkson’s,” he admitted.

“So, I’ve decided to do the next best thing and write my own book. Surprise!

“It’s about a lot of things, but really it’s about how I love farming and why nothing beats sitting on a tractor and ploughing a field,” he explained.

In fact, the young contractor revealed that’s where he did most of the brainstorming for his book.

Later, he thanked everyone for the kind comments following his announcement.

In The World According to Kaleb, he shares his thoughts on topics such as capital cities, famous people, hairstyles and why farming is the best job in the world.

The description reads: “Kaleb reveals his true, loveable, funny and down-to-earth self, with deadpan gags and unique observations that will have you crying with laughter. “Utterly hilarious, this is Kaleb as you’ve got to know him and love him on the hugely successful television series.”

Find out more about The World According to Kaleb here.