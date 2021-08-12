Coleraine’s Causeway Coast Arena hosts Limavady Show equestrian

This year, again with no agricultural show, the equestrian end of Londonderry and Limavady Show was kept alive by running two days of events at the Causeway Coast Arena, Coleraine.

Thursday, 12th August 2021, 9:06 am
Daryl McKinney and Ballylin Ben, champion hunter
Thanks must go to all the helpers, sponsors and of course the competitors who made it the success that it was.

Sponsors: Bellisle Equestrian, Baileys Horse Feeds, Colin Richmond, Agricultural Stores, Coleraine and Irish Sport Horse Auctions, Mullingar.

Course designer: William Brown.

Harry Campbell and Molly, winner family pony lead rein

Photographer on Sunday Kevin Hegarty.

Results from Limavady Show on 24th and 25th July 2021

Held at Causeway Coast Arena, Coleraine, proceeds to RDA Coleraine and Air Ambulance NI. Showing results Saturday 24th July 2021.

Small hunter

Caitlin McFadden and Starry

1, Pinecroft Clover, Michelle Patterson

2, Mastermind, Rosella Hagan

3, RJ, Bethany Gordon

4, Joey, Sarah Bates

Aimee Crawford and Mr Sparkles double clear in X poles

Lightweight Hunter

1, Ballylin Ben, Daryl McKinney

2, Flash, Vicki Dible

3, Paddock Clover Flight, Gillian Holmes

Brendan Doherty and Springhill Cassanova

4, RJ, Bethany Gordon

Middle/heavyweight hunter

1, Ballyartan Cosmic, Michelle Patterson

2, Priory Rose, Frankie Kealey

3, Arfur Foulkesayke, Nikki Burnham

4, Bella, Aoife Hagan

Lacey McLaughlin and Flash

Ridden Irish draught

1, Ballyartan Cosmic, Michelle Patterson

2, Priory Rose, Frankie Kealey

3, Arfur Foulkesayke, Nikki Burnham

Champion: Ballylin Ben, Daryl McKinney

Reserve: Ballyartan Cosmic, Michelle Patterson

Cob class

1, Killyrea Jackie, Lisa Talbot

2, Isla, Clara Thomas

3, Seldom, Katie Hyndman

Family pony/cob/horse rider over 16

1, Oystar Bay, Cherie McHugh

2, Benvarden Claudine, Andrea Kerlin

3, Isla, Clara Thomas

4, Star, Megan Collins

Coloured ridden

1, Pinecroft Clover, Michelle Patterson

2, Lucky Lottie, Niamh Fitzgerald

3, Seldom, Katie Hyndman

Combined lead rein

1, Hightops Flower Girl, Kjerstin Chissel

2, Jem, Cameron Barry

3, Konnie, Grace McAuley

4, Rosemount Roulette, Sophia Peden

Family pony lead rein

1, Molly, Harry Campbell

2, Rosemount Roulette, Sophia Peden

3, Curolea Jane, Jamie Currie

First ridden

1, Yrenfys Llwynog, Coralie Brolly

2, Flinora Surprise, Kaileigh Russell

3, Bryngwennol Maxwell, Ellie Donnelly

M and M first ridden

1, Bryngwennol Maxwell, Ellie Donnelly

Family pony/cob riders under 16

1, Linsford Sunny Boy, Tianna Brolly

2, Flinora Sunrise, Kaileigh Russell

Show pony combined heights

1, Jackets Enchantment, Rebecca Coulter

2, Radlee Nutcracker, Kaileigh Russell

Show hunter pony

1, Yrenfys Llwynog, Coralie Brolly

2, Flinora Surprise, Kaileigh Russell

Champion: Hightops Flower Girl, Kjerstin Chissel

Reserve: Linsford Sunny Boy, Tianna Brolly

Working hunter ponies - X poles

1, Bryngwennol Maxwell, Coralie Brolly

2, Flinora Surprise, Kaileigh Russell

Starter stakes

1, Linsford Sunny Boy, Tianna Brolly

2, KHS Little Ted, Rebecca Coulter

3, Starry, Caitlin McFadden

4, Kilcurry Gem, Eve Lindsay

Novice WH

1, KHS Little Ted, Rebecca Coulter

2, Linsford Sunny Boy, Tianna Brolly

3, Kilcurry Gem, Eve Lindsay

Open WH

1, Loughkeeland Jake, Rebecca Coulter

2, Kilcurry Gem, Ella Lindsay

3, Gortmore Prince, Katie Mae McElwee

Mountain and moorland

1, Gortmore Prince, Katie Mae McElwee

2, Shanaghy Star, Cormac Murtagh

3, Kilcurry Gem, Ella Lindsay

Champion: Gortmore Prince, Katie Mae McElwee

Reserve: Bryngwennol Maxwell, Coralie Brolly

Horse working hunter - Performance class

1, Lily, Megan McKay

2, Dreamer, Donna Barron

3, Goodwins Whoopi, Rosie Alcorn

4, Glocks London Ginger, Eimear McMahon

Novice WH

1, Cobweb, Anna Kennedy

2, My Teenage Kicks, Kathy Moore

3, Glocks London Ginger, Eimear McMahon (best four year old)

4, Nova, Jemma Loughlin

Small hunter/cob WH

1, Goodwins Royalty, Rosie Alcorn

2, Roundthorn Claddagh, Phoebe Beaumont

Open WH

1, Goodwins Royalty, Rosie Alcorn

2, Roundthorn Claddagh, Phoebe Beaumont

3, My Teenage Kicks, Kathy Moore

Champion: Goodwins Royalty, Rosie Alcorn

Reserve: Roundthorn Claddagh, Phoebe Beaumont

Show jumping, Sunday 25th July

X poles - double clear

Rosedale Tilly, Elle Moore

Tink, Thomas Cameron

Konnie, Grace McAuley

Buzz, Caleb Mitchell

Pebbles, Alice Hill

Scarborough Fair, Hannah Kernaghan

Mr Sparkles, Amy Crawford

Apple Jack, Zara Moore

Maxwelltown Moonmythe, Maddie Hunt

50cms - double clear

Smoke Gun, Kathryn Walker

Issac, Katie McDonald

John, Lily McCrea

60cms - double clear

Aughmore Dante, Kathryn Walker

Flash, Lacey Mclaughlin

Issac, Katie McDonald

Starry, Caitlin McFadden

Wendy, Angel Horner

70cms - double clear

Flash, Lacey McLaughlin

Starry, Caitlin McFadden

Aughmore Dante, Kathryn Walker

80cms - double clear

Milo, Rebecca Coulter

Hazel, Kathryn McCurdy

Smokey Joe, Olivia McCrea

90cms - double clear

Milo, Rebecca Coulter

Blaze, Tianna Doherty

Horses - double clear

60cms

Paddy, Alison Smith

70cms

Maggie, Megan McKenna

1.10m - double clear

Springhill Cassanova, Brendan Doherty

Rebecca Coulter and George
Kate Chissel and Hightops Flower Girl, champion pony
