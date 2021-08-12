Coleraine’s Causeway Coast Arena hosts Limavady Show equestrian
This year, again with no agricultural show, the equestrian end of Londonderry and Limavady Show was kept alive by running two days of events at the Causeway Coast Arena, Coleraine.
Thanks must go to all the helpers, sponsors and of course the competitors who made it the success that it was.
Sponsors: Bellisle Equestrian, Baileys Horse Feeds, Colin Richmond, Agricultural Stores, Coleraine and Irish Sport Horse Auctions, Mullingar.
Course designer: William Brown.
Photographer on Sunday Kevin Hegarty.
Results from Limavady Show on 24th and 25th July 2021
Held at Causeway Coast Arena, Coleraine, proceeds to RDA Coleraine and Air Ambulance NI. Showing results Saturday 24th July 2021.
Small hunter
1, Pinecroft Clover, Michelle Patterson
2, Mastermind, Rosella Hagan
3, RJ, Bethany Gordon
4, Joey, Sarah Bates
Lightweight Hunter
1, Ballylin Ben, Daryl McKinney
2, Flash, Vicki Dible
3, Paddock Clover Flight, Gillian Holmes
4, RJ, Bethany Gordon
Middle/heavyweight hunter
1, Ballyartan Cosmic, Michelle Patterson
2, Priory Rose, Frankie Kealey
3, Arfur Foulkesayke, Nikki Burnham
4, Bella, Aoife Hagan
Ridden Irish draught
1, Ballyartan Cosmic, Michelle Patterson
2, Priory Rose, Frankie Kealey
3, Arfur Foulkesayke, Nikki Burnham
Champion: Ballylin Ben, Daryl McKinney
Reserve: Ballyartan Cosmic, Michelle Patterson
Cob class
1, Killyrea Jackie, Lisa Talbot
2, Isla, Clara Thomas
3, Seldom, Katie Hyndman
Family pony/cob/horse rider over 16
1, Oystar Bay, Cherie McHugh
2, Benvarden Claudine, Andrea Kerlin
3, Isla, Clara Thomas
4, Star, Megan Collins
Coloured ridden
1, Pinecroft Clover, Michelle Patterson
2, Lucky Lottie, Niamh Fitzgerald
3, Seldom, Katie Hyndman
Combined lead rein
1, Hightops Flower Girl, Kjerstin Chissel
2, Jem, Cameron Barry
3, Konnie, Grace McAuley
4, Rosemount Roulette, Sophia Peden
Family pony lead rein
1, Molly, Harry Campbell
2, Rosemount Roulette, Sophia Peden
3, Curolea Jane, Jamie Currie
First ridden
1, Yrenfys Llwynog, Coralie Brolly
2, Flinora Surprise, Kaileigh Russell
3, Bryngwennol Maxwell, Ellie Donnelly
M and M first ridden
1, Bryngwennol Maxwell, Ellie Donnelly
Family pony/cob riders under 16
1, Linsford Sunny Boy, Tianna Brolly
2, Flinora Sunrise, Kaileigh Russell
Show pony combined heights
1, Jackets Enchantment, Rebecca Coulter
2, Radlee Nutcracker, Kaileigh Russell
Show hunter pony
1, Yrenfys Llwynog, Coralie Brolly
2, Flinora Surprise, Kaileigh Russell
Champion: Hightops Flower Girl, Kjerstin Chissel
Reserve: Linsford Sunny Boy, Tianna Brolly
Working hunter ponies - X poles
1, Bryngwennol Maxwell, Coralie Brolly
2, Flinora Surprise, Kaileigh Russell
Starter stakes
1, Linsford Sunny Boy, Tianna Brolly
2, KHS Little Ted, Rebecca Coulter
3, Starry, Caitlin McFadden
4, Kilcurry Gem, Eve Lindsay
Novice WH
1, KHS Little Ted, Rebecca Coulter
2, Linsford Sunny Boy, Tianna Brolly
3, Kilcurry Gem, Eve Lindsay
Open WH
1, Loughkeeland Jake, Rebecca Coulter
2, Kilcurry Gem, Ella Lindsay
3, Gortmore Prince, Katie Mae McElwee
Mountain and moorland
1, Gortmore Prince, Katie Mae McElwee
2, Shanaghy Star, Cormac Murtagh
3, Kilcurry Gem, Ella Lindsay
Champion: Gortmore Prince, Katie Mae McElwee
Reserve: Bryngwennol Maxwell, Coralie Brolly
Horse working hunter - Performance class
1, Lily, Megan McKay
2, Dreamer, Donna Barron
3, Goodwins Whoopi, Rosie Alcorn
4, Glocks London Ginger, Eimear McMahon
Novice WH
1, Cobweb, Anna Kennedy
2, My Teenage Kicks, Kathy Moore
3, Glocks London Ginger, Eimear McMahon (best four year old)
4, Nova, Jemma Loughlin
Small hunter/cob WH
1, Goodwins Royalty, Rosie Alcorn
2, Roundthorn Claddagh, Phoebe Beaumont
Open WH
1, Goodwins Royalty, Rosie Alcorn
2, Roundthorn Claddagh, Phoebe Beaumont
3, My Teenage Kicks, Kathy Moore
Champion: Goodwins Royalty, Rosie Alcorn
Reserve: Roundthorn Claddagh, Phoebe Beaumont
Show jumping, Sunday 25th July
X poles - double clear
Rosedale Tilly, Elle Moore
Tink, Thomas Cameron
Konnie, Grace McAuley
Buzz, Caleb Mitchell
Pebbles, Alice Hill
Scarborough Fair, Hannah Kernaghan
Mr Sparkles, Amy Crawford
Apple Jack, Zara Moore
Maxwelltown Moonmythe, Maddie Hunt
50cms - double clear
Smoke Gun, Kathryn Walker
Issac, Katie McDonald
John, Lily McCrea
60cms - double clear
Aughmore Dante, Kathryn Walker
Flash, Lacey Mclaughlin
Issac, Katie McDonald
Starry, Caitlin McFadden
Wendy, Angel Horner
70cms - double clear
Flash, Lacey McLaughlin
Starry, Caitlin McFadden
Aughmore Dante, Kathryn Walker
80cms - double clear
Milo, Rebecca Coulter
Hazel, Kathryn McCurdy
Smokey Joe, Olivia McCrea
90cms - double clear
Milo, Rebecca Coulter
Blaze, Tianna Doherty
Horses - double clear
60cms
Paddy, Alison Smith
70cms
Maggie, Megan McKenna
1.10m - double clear
Springhill Cassanova, Brendan Doherty