Dunbia launches a new sustainable farming programme

Dunbia is based in Dungannon, Co. Tyrone, and is now part of Dawn Meats.

Working in collaboration with industry bodies, young farmers’ clubs and colleges, key information and resources will be contributed through Dunbia’s social media pages and digital platforms, using the Farm Green logo and hashtag.

Group head of agriculture, Sarah Haire, commented: “I am delighted that Farm Green is now live.

“A lot of time and effort has gone on behind the scenes in developing this programme, to ensure relevance and materiality in delivering key knowledge transfer and learning events for our suppliers.

“We appreciate our role in helping suppliers to prepare for the policy changes ahead, and we hope this programme will reach far and wide, in highlighting opportunities for improvement and understanding of key sustainability themes.”

The first event will see Breedr, an organisation that helps to develop farms, host a webinar on the importance of data collection on farm.