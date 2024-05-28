Horse Week: Helen Shines for Strule Valley Riding Club at showjumping championships

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

STRULE Valley Riding Club member, Helen Badger and Gamble on Cruise, competed at the recent Northern Ireland Riding Clubs Outdoor Showjumping Championships at Knockagh View Equestrian, Greenisland, Carrickfergus, in the 85cm and 95cm senior individual classes.

Helen and Gamble on Cruise jumped faultless rounds to claim first place in a very competitive 95cm class against other riding club members from Portmore, Lecale, Sixmilewater, Kilkeel and District and Craigantlet.

Back in 2019, Helen, on her previous horse Beauty Spot, also won the 95cm senior individual class.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the latest Horse Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So, an incredible achievement for Helen on two different horses – and both grey mares!

Helen Badger and Gamble on Cruise. (Pic supplied)

Strule Valley members are now looking forward to cross country training with Chris Bogues at Ash Hollow Equestrian this weekend, followed by a pleasure ride at Baronscourt Estate on Bank Holiday Monday by kind permission of the Duke of Abercorn and Lord Hamilton.

The summer schedule commences at the start of June, with showjumping training with William Anderson at Necarne for three weeks.

Wednesday 3 July sees the start of the annual Summer Showjumping League at Ecclesville, Fintona, continuing on Wednesdays 10 and 17 July, with the final scheduled for Wednesday 24 July. The competition each night gets underway at 7pm with 60cm, 70cm, 80cm, 90cm and 1 metre open.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Everyone is very welcome – members and non-members, ponies and horses.

There will be perpetual cups for the league winners on the final night – The AJS Promotions Perpetual Cup, The Strule Valley Riding Club Perpetual Cup, The LW Surphlis and Son Perpetual Trophy, The Good Gracious Perpeteual Cup, The Omagh Equestrian and Countrywear Perpetual Cup and The Fordie Cathers Perpetual Cup to the highest placed SVRC member.

Generous prizes so far have been kindly sponsored by Botanica International Ltd, British Horse Feeds & Bailey’s Horse Feeds In Ireland (Judy Maxwell).

Another cross country training session has been planned in July with Chris Bogues at Ash Hollow Equestrian, followed by a barbecue.