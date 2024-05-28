Horse Week: Helen Shines for Strule Valley Riding Club at showjumping championships
Helen and Gamble on Cruise jumped faultless rounds to claim first place in a very competitive 95cm class against other riding club members from Portmore, Lecale, Sixmilewater, Kilkeel and District and Craigantlet.
Back in 2019, Helen, on her previous horse Beauty Spot, also won the 95cm senior individual class.
So, an incredible achievement for Helen on two different horses – and both grey mares!
Strule Valley members are now looking forward to cross country training with Chris Bogues at Ash Hollow Equestrian this weekend, followed by a pleasure ride at Baronscourt Estate on Bank Holiday Monday by kind permission of the Duke of Abercorn and Lord Hamilton.
The summer schedule commences at the start of June, with showjumping training with William Anderson at Necarne for three weeks.
Wednesday 3 July sees the start of the annual Summer Showjumping League at Ecclesville, Fintona, continuing on Wednesdays 10 and 17 July, with the final scheduled for Wednesday 24 July. The competition each night gets underway at 7pm with 60cm, 70cm, 80cm, 90cm and 1 metre open.
Everyone is very welcome – members and non-members, ponies and horses.
There will be perpetual cups for the league winners on the final night – The AJS Promotions Perpetual Cup, The Strule Valley Riding Club Perpetual Cup, The LW Surphlis and Son Perpetual Trophy, The Good Gracious Perpeteual Cup, The Omagh Equestrian and Countrywear Perpetual Cup and The Fordie Cathers Perpetual Cup to the highest placed SVRC member.
Generous prizes so far have been kindly sponsored by Botanica International Ltd, British Horse Feeds & Bailey’s Horse Feeds In Ireland (Judy Maxwell).
Another cross country training session has been planned in July with Chris Bogues at Ash Hollow Equestrian, followed by a barbecue.
August sees Mary Devine from Devine Equine return to take members for further dressage training at Ami Kwaniewska’s arena, as well as the monthly pleasure rides at Gortin Glens.