‘Lidl Green Fund’ launched to award sustainable community projects across Northern Ireland

LIDL Northern Ireland has launched a new ‘Lidl Green Fund’ to award communities with £25,000 in funding in support of local projects that aim to tackle key environmental challenges across climate and biodiversity, circular economy and sustainable living for the benefit of towns and villages throughout Northern Ireland.

Charities, primary and secondary schools and community groups from every county can now apply for Lidl Northern Ireland’s new Green Fund which offers £25,000 in funding allocated to regional projects, with each county receiving up to £4,200 in support of sustainable community projects.

Applications are being sought for community projects across four key areas:

Climate: Initiatives that support communities to develop climate action plans that minimise the impacts of climate change, eg, installation of solar panels, LED lighting, carbon literacy training.

Biodiversity: Initiatives that will develop environmental projects to support all ecosystems within our local communities, eg, community garden, nature trails, native and pollinator friendly planting, pocket forest, marine environment and conservation projects.

Reducing waste: identifying solutions to reduce waste and support a circular economy, eg, waste programmes, repair cafes, upcycling, workshops and seminars.

Health and wellbeing: educating local communities to promote healthy diets and make healthier food choices, eg, community cooking programme, nutrition workshops.

Elaine O’Connor, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility at Lidl Northern Ireland, commented: “At Lidl Northern Ireland we continue to set ambitious goals and take tangible actions to mitigate challenges and protect our planet for future generations, because it’s the right thing to do.

“Together, small steps can add up to a better, more sustainable tomorrow for us all. As a responsible retailer, and leader in sustainability, we know we have a responsibility to educate and support our customers and the communities in which we operate to lead more sustainable lives, and our new Green Fund is a testament to that.

“With a network of 43 stores across the region, sustainability is at the heart of everything we do, and we believe that local action is key to building a greener future.

“We are excited to see the impact these projects will have, and we’re looking forward to partnering with Northern Ireland’s communities to make a lasting, positive change.”

Business in the Community Northern Ireland Managing Director Kieran Harding commented on the opportunity for groups across Northern Ireland: “We are thrilled to partner with Lidl Northern Ireland to launch the new Lidl Green Fund initiative. As advocates for sustainability and social inclusion, we have worked with Lidl to design and develop the fund, to ensure its accessibility to communities right across Northern Ireland.

“With a total fund of £25,000 available to be allocated to multiple project requests, this funding will be transformative for groups who want to further embed sustainable action in their local area. I would encourage everyone to apply for a share of the fund and I look forward to helping shortlist applications and award winners across the region.”

Radio breakfast show presenter Paulo Ross, who is well-recognised for his passion for nature and love of the outdoors, is supporting Lidl Northern Ireland with the launch of the Lidl Green Fund.

He said: “This fund is a brilliant opportunity for groups to receive valuable funding to support their efforts in making a real difference in their local areas. I can’t wait to see the creative and inspiring projects that come forward.”

Applications to Lidl Northern Ireland’s Green Fund are open to primary and secondary schools, charities and community groups across the region until March 24.

For more information, or to apply, please visit lidl-ni.co.uk/greenfund