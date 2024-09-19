Lidl’s first store in south Belfast creates 40 jobs
The retailer also celebrated the new store opening by donating £1,000 in store vouchers to two local charities, Barnados NI and Belfast & Lisburn Women’s Aid.
The opening of the new Boucher Road store – which is the 10th Lidl store in the Greater Belfast area – reflects its plans to expand the Lidl footprint in Northern Ireland and provide more people with access to its ‘Go Full Lidl’ brand proposition for the first time.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The new, state-of-the-art, £7m ‘concept’ store will bolster the local job market, adding an additional 40 permanent jobs to a regional 1,300 strong Lidl workforce.
Positioned to the front of the National Football Stadium and Olympia Leisure Centre, the refurbished site includes an adjacent 148-space customer car park, complete with EV charging stations, redeveloping derelict land in an iconic Belfast location.
Lidl Northern Ireland Managing Director Ivan Ryan said: “The opening of Boucher Road – our 42nd store in the region – reflects our commitment to creating new jobs and investment across the region.
"Realising this new store has been a priority for Lidl Northern Ireland and I’d like to thank local residents and businesses for their ongoing support and for the warm welcome they have given us.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
Established in 1999 when it opened its first store in Cookstown, Lidl Northern Ireland marks 25 years in the region this year. It now holds a 9.2 per cent market share in Northern Ireland, according to retail information analysts Kantar.
For more information visit www.lidl-ni.co.uk
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.