Meet Charlie and Whinney - Two of the dogs in need of loving homes in NI

Whinney is a three-year-old American Bulldog who loves getting out for walks and, despite her size, is very good on the lead.

She also loves to play with a ball and enjoys getting out and about in the car.

Whinney can be shy around new people, however, once she gets to know you, she becomes a big bundle of love.

Due to her being rather shy, Whinney will require several meets with her potential adopters.

Whinney would be best suited with adopters who have previous experience in handling larger breeds.

Whinney requires a home with no children under the age of 16 and would prefer to be the only dog in her forever home.

Charlie, meanwhile, is a lively six-year-old Spaniel/Collie mix.

His most favourite thing in the world is a tennis ball!

He would play all day long if allowed.

Charlie also enjoys splashing around in the water.

He hasn’t been around other dogs much and will bark if they get too close, so he will need quieter walking areas to keep a safe distance.

Charlie is looking for active owners who enjoy plenty of play time outdoors.

He can be strong on lead, so will need someone who can manage this.

He will need a good sized secure garden to play in.

Any kids in the home should be at least 16 years old.

Charlie is also happy to jump into the car and get out for exciting sniffy walks!

