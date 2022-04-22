Meet the two lovely boys searching for loving new families

Buddy is a gorgeous 12-year-old Shih Tzu.

He is a friendly OAP – Older Age Pooch that is!

Buddy loves the company of both humans and dogs.

Buddy

He enjoys his walks and likes playing with cuddly toys - especially fluffy soft toys.

Buddy is looking for a home where he can be with his owner most of the day, as he gets a little worried when he is left on his own for too long.

He would also like to be near his owner at night-time, so would like his cosy bed to be in the bedroom.

He will require help with house training, but with consistency, Dogs Trust believe he will progress well in a home.

Zed

As an older gent, Buddy has some medical needs, which will be discussed during the adoption process with anyone interested in this loving boy.

Next up is beautiful Zed. Aged between two and five years, Zed is a crossbreed.

He is a lively big boy who loves his walks, toys and tasty treats.

He is very clever and enjoys learning new tricks, and has been introduced to clicker training whilst at Ballymena Rehoming Centre.

Buddy

Zed can be unsure of new people, but once he’s got to know you, he is a brilliant boy.

He is strong on the lead so will require a new owner who is physically strong enough to manage him.

He requires to be walked in quiet places away from traffic.

There is the option for him to enjoy agility or scent work, which would keep him active and use his intelligent brain.

Zed

Zed would like to be the only pet in his forever home.