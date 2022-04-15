Meet Bruiser and Whinney - Two of the dogs looking for new homes in NI

Friendly Bruiser is a seven-year-old Terrier cross who has plenty of energy!

He enjoys his walks and loves to play fetch.

His favourite hobby is playing with toys.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bruiser

He doesn’t like dogs coming too close, so needs to be walked on a lead.

Bruiser is looking for an adult only home with no other pets.

Owners who have previously owned a terrier, so understand the breed, would be ideal.

He would like to be walked in quiet walking areas, away from other dogs, and a secure garden is a must in his new forever home.

Whinney

Next up is Whinney, an American Bulldog who is three years of age.

Whinney is a beautiful, big girl who likes playing with a ball and loves a tasty treat.

She is good in the car and enjoys an adventure.

Whinney is also good on the lead when out on her walks.

Bruiser

As a strong girl, she requires a home with someone who has previously owned a large breed of dog.

Whinney can be shy meeting new people, so a quiet home with no young children would be best. When on her walks, she has been good when meeting other pooches, but a home where she can be the only pet is required.

Whinney will need several meets at the centre before going to her new forever home.

If you would like to find out more about offering a new home to Bruiser or Whinney, please contact the Ballymena Rehoming Centre on Tel. 028 2565 2977.