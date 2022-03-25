Meet two of the NI dogs waiting for their forever homes
This week’s dogs searching for new homes are Cleo and Hollie, who are both available to rehome from Dogs Trust Ballymena.
Cleo is a three-year-old Terrier cross who is a very busy, bright girl with bundles of energy!
She can be a little shy at first but soon comes round and, when she does, you have a best friend for life.
She loves toys, especially a tennis ball.
Cleo is seeking an active home with a large secure garden, with no neighbouring dogs.
She can get worked up when she sees other dogs and will, therefore, need to be taken to quiet areas for walking.
Cleo is very happy jumping in the car for an adventure so there will be plenty of options where she can be walked.
Due to Cleo’s activity levels, she would be best suited to a home with older teenage children, age 16 and over.
New owners ideally will have some previous experience training an energetic terrier and be keen to work with Cleo.
Next up is 10-year-old Hollie, a Spaniel cross.
Hollie is a super sweet girl who enjoys the quiet life.
She likes to play fetch with a tennis ball, but equally enjoys a snooze in her den, which carers have made for her.
She can appear shy on first meeting but soon shows her loving nature, especially if you have a treat to tempt her.
Hollie is looking for a quiet, adult only home.
She would benefit from owners who have previous dog experience and who are willing to take on some training and management around handling and visitors.
Hollie would like to be the only pet in her new home and needs an enclosed garden that she can explore.
If you would like to find out more about offering a new home to Cleo or Hollie, please contact the Ballymena Rehoming Centre on Tel. 028 2565 2977.
