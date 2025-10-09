New research finds two thirds of older people feel ‘invisible’

Gordon Cruikshanks, Regional Managing Director, Lidl Northern Ireland, Linda Robinson, Chief Executive, Age NI, and campaign spokesperson Ian McElhinney.

STRIKING new research unveiled by Lidl Northern Ireland and charity partner Age NI reveals the extent of the loneliness crisis facing older people across the region, with two thirds (65%) of over 65s saying they feel ‘invisible’ or ‘overlooked’, whilst two in five say they feel lonely often or on occasion.

Research also revealed the reality faced by a quarter (25%) of older people who said they often or sometimes go a day or more without speaking to anyone.

Older people who live alone are especially likely to feel isolated, with a third (34%) reporting feeling lonely and nearly half (45%) saying they can go a day or more without conversation.

Women are more likely than men to experience loneliness (23% vs 16% always or sometimes feel lonely), while older people with disabilities are significantly more affected – 35% said they can go days without speaking to anyone else, compared with 17% of those without disabilities.

The groundbreaking new research, conducted by Ipsos in September 2025, aimed to explore the challenges facing older people in Northern Ireland as part of a new campaign tackling misconceptions, promoting positive ageing and celebrating the vital and vibrant contributions older people make in society.

The hard hitting new ‘Making Age Visible’ campaign by Lidl Northern Ireland and its official charity partner Age NI was launched to mark Positive Ageing Month at a special event in Belfast’s Victoria Square, where a powerful new artistic installation will be on display until October 28.

Centred around the theme of ‘invisibility’, the emotive display features a familiar living room set up with an older person depicted as sitting in an armchair, but invisible to the public.

As part of the campaign, acclaimed Hollywood actor Ian McElhinney, 77, best known for his roles in Derry Girls and Game of Thrones, has come onboard as a new Lidl Northern Ireland and Age NI spokesperson and aims to promote positive ageing to generations of people across Northern Ireland.

Speaking at the launch, Mr McElhinney said: “Teaming up with Lidl Northern Ireland and Age NI is about raising awareness, inspiring action and changing the way we think about ageing.

“Having grown up here and seen first-hand the strength, wisdom and humour of older generations, and now as an older person myself, I’m continually in awe of the vital role that older generations play and the contributions we continue to make to our families, communities and to Northern Ireland as a whole.

“As a 77-year old actor still in the business, I’m far from done – not only with my work, but across all aspects of my life which I’m lucky to say is very full and very rewarding.

“Not every older person experiences this and the research findings paint a very real picture of what our older people are living with every day.

“If this campaign prompts people to think about positive ageing, or if this installation makes even one passer-by stop and think about older people in their lives to check in on, then we will have achieved something important.

“In the spirit of Positive Ageing Month, I’m backing this campaign to remind everyone that living well in our older years is possible and support is out there from the fantastic team at Age NI.”

Age NI is the leading charity for older people in Northern Ireland and provides a wide range of services to care for, empower and support older people, including a freephone advice line offering guidance on benefits, care, and housing. The charity also offers a dedicated ‘Check In and Chat’ telephone service for anyone over 60 in Northern Ireland who may feel isolated or lonely.

Commenting on the campaign, Chief Executive of Age NI Linda Robinson BEM said: “The figures tell a clear story. Too many older people are experiencing loneliness or isolation and are missing out on important regular connections which have a real impact on mental and physical health.

“This Positive Ageing Month, Age NI, together with our valued partner Lidl Northern Ireland, are raising awareness of key challenges facing older people in Northern Ireland and tackling issues head on to open up a conversation to change the way we age.

“Having Ian McElhinney backing this campaign adds a very special dimension. His voice will help us raise awareness, spark important conversations and encourage people to take action.

“Every older person should be included and valued and, through our partnership with Lidl Northern Ireland, we’re reaching deeper into communities to connect with even more older people and their loved ones to promote our services and help everyone live well in later life.

“We’re delighted to have the support of Lidl Northern Ireland to launch our new ‘Making Age Visible’ campaign and unveil this emotive new installation here at Victoria Square in Belfast where it will remain throughout Positive Ageing Month and serve as a striking reminder to check in on our older loved ones, friends and neighbours or, for any older person out there experiencing loneliness or other issues, to reach out to the fantastic team at Age NI for support.”

In November 2024, Lidl Northern Ireland announced its new charity partnership with Age NI and has pledged to raise £500,000 in funds over the next three years – a commitment that will provide Age NI with vital funds to deliver services and support older people right across the region.

Gordon Cruikshanks, Lidl Northern Ireland Regional Managing Director said: “At Lidl Northern Ireland, we are very proud to stand with the leading charity for older people in Northern Ireland and support their work in changing how we age.

“The findings from this research are clear and highlight why action is urgently needed to help older people stay connected, independent and valued. Through this partnership, we will work to ensure these insights are translated into real impact.

“With 43 stores and more than half-a-million weekly customers, we are committed to using our reach to raise vital funds for Age NI and signpost practical services so more older people can access advice, companionship and community connection.

“Our partnership with Age NI is also an important step in evolving our age-inclusive offering and strengthening our wider support for families.

“We’re excited to see the impact we can make together, and we will use these findings to shape how we support customers and colleagues to ensure the partnership continues to drive meaningful impact across Northern Ireland.”

To learn more about the partnership, visit lidl-ni.co.uk

For Age NI services, to donate or to find local ways to connect with older people in your community, visit ageni.org