Offers over £3.1 million invited for ‘spectacular’ mixed farm with 540 acres

Savills invites offers over £3.1 million for Linton Burnfoot, for sale as a whole or in up to three lots.

With the Cheviot Hills to the south, and the more open farmland of Berwickshire to the north, the central Scottish Borders offers some of the most beautiful and varied countryside in the south of Scotland.

Linton Burnfoot sits at the foot of Linton Hill, nestled in a picturesque valley spanning the Kale Water.

This unspoilt and tranquil setting remains very accessible yet remarkably private.

At its core lies an attractive period house surrounded by extensive grounds, which include a walled garden.

The gently rolling land extends to 540 acres, and is characterised by a wonderful wooded dene running from the steading to a large pond towards the centre of the holding.

Linton Burnfoot has been run as a stock farm in recent years with an emphasis on producing fat lambs finished off grass.

Whilst a majority of the farm is currently down to grass, up to about 250 acres have been cropped with cereals in the past.

The holding is entirely self-sufficient in terms of silage production, with about 50-60 acres of silage cut each year.

The farm is equipped with a range of predominantly traditional buildings and a large modern general purpose shed fitted with roof mounted photovoltaic panels, generating an annual income of about £4,300.

The buildings have been well maintained and offer potential for development for a number of uses, subject to obtaining the necessary consents.

The woodlands across the farm have been maintained, with amenity, shelter and sporting benefits in mind.

In addition to these existing woodlands, there may be potential for the creation of either new native woodlands or commercial forestry.

With sensitive planting, both the shooting and amenity could be enhanced further.

For the sporting enthusiast, Linton Burnfoot offers an exceptional driven shoot of the highest quality.

The 34 acres of established woodland, combined with the farm’s natural topography and the strategically positioned cover crops, form the foundations of this challenging shoot.

There are eight named drives which offer variety and flexibility according to the weather.

The farm is offered for sale as a whole or in the following three lots:

Lot 1 – Linton Burnfoot Farmhouse, steading and paddocks extending to 15 acres in total.

Lot 2 – Linton Burnfoot Farm extending to 485 acres in total.

Lot 3 – Two arable fields with good roadside access extending to 39 acres in total.

Linton Burnfoot Farmhouse was originally built in the 1740s and subsequently remodelled in the early 1800s.

It was extended in 1998 and, today, the house provides a charming and comfortable family home.

There are three main reception rooms - a drawing room, dining room and library, all of which have woodburning stoves.

A spacious breakfast room lies off the kitchen, which has an AGA and a Belfast sink.

Completing the ground floor are a sunroom, boot room, WC/drying room and a utility room.

The first floor is home to the principal bedroom suite with bathroom, dressing room and nursery/sitting room. Also on this level are three further double bedrooms, a shower room and a study with consent for conversion into a third bathroom.

The second floor has two further double bedrooms.

The colour-filled gardens of the farmhouse are delightful and include some magnificent mature trees and a formal walled garden.

There are eight acres of fenced paddocks, a stream and a very pretty pond.

Located to the rear of the farmhouse is a useful range of traditional farm buildings.

Both the former mill and granary are of a scale and architectural character, which may be particularly suitable for residential purposes.

Luke French, Savills, commented: “Linton Burnfoot is a truly exceptional agricultural and sporting property, with outstanding amenity and exciting opportunities for development and diversification.

“With its fine and particularly spacious house it will appeal to those lifestyle buyers seeking an idyllic rural setting but with the convenience of a nearby town (Kelso).

“With over 500 acres of productive farmland available, Linton Burnfoot is also an excellent opportunity for farmers in the area to add additional acres to an existing unit or, indeed, as a standalone holding,” he added.

You can find out more about Linton Burnfoot here.

1. Linton Burnfoot Photo Sales

2. Linton Burnfoot Image: Savills Photo Sales

3. Linton Burnfoot Image: Savills Photo Sales

4. Linton Burnfoot Image: Savills Photo Sales