Annual conference for arable growers 2022

In similarity to last year’s event due to the ongoing pandemic, the conference will be delivered in a webinar format consisting of two separate viewings.

The first of these will take place on 1 February at 8pm. This webinar will focus on understanding the implications of carbon for arable farms. Speakers include Gary Lanigan from Teagasc, Michaela Tener from CAFRE and Simon Best, arable farmer from Poyntzpass.

The second webinar will be held on 8 February at 8pm. Guest speakers will be Pete Berry, from ADAS, who will discuss nitrogen use efficiency in cereals, and Roma Gwynn, from Biorationale, who will outline the developing role of biopesticides in arable farming. Martin Grantly-Smith, from AHDB, will also provide an update on their activities and Bruce Steele from UAS will highlight the recent arable strategy document prepared in conjunction with the UFU.