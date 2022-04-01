Border Collie puppy Chris is just one of the NI dogs in need of a new home
Eleven-week-old Border Collie pup Chris is one of two dogs looking for new homes in Northern Ireland this week.
Beautiful Chris is a slightly nervous boy.
He requires experienced adopters who will help him learn all about life and who are patient and understanding, allowing him time and space to settle into his new home.
Border Collies are a very intelligent breed and require plenty of exercise and mental stimulation.
Chris could live with another dog but this is not essential.
He will require a fully secure garden and adopters that are able to attend Dogs Trust Dog School puppy classes with their new addition.
Chris could potentially live with children aged 14 and over.
Next up is 12-year-old Shih Tzu Buddy.
Buddy is a friendly OAP – Older Age Pooch!
He loves the company of both humans and dogs.
He enjoys his walks and likes playing with toys, especially fluffy soft toys.
Buddy is looking for a home where he can be with his owner most of the day, as he gets a little worried when he is left on his own for too long.
He would also like to be near his owner at night-time so would like his cosy bed to be in the bedroom.
He will require help with house training, but with consistency, Dogs Trust believe he will progress well in a home.
As an older gent, Buddy has some medical needs, which will be discussed during the adoption process with anyone interested in this loving boy.
If you would like to find out more about offering a new home to Chris or Buddy, please contact the Ballymena Rehoming Centre on Tel. 028 2565 2977.
